Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

1 person remains in critical condition after N1 collision near Hammanskraal – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
1 person remains in critical condition after N1 collision near Hammanskraal
Eyewitness News
The patient is one of only two people who survived the crash, among the dead were six children. A Netcare 911 helicopter at the scene of an accident. Picture: Instagram.com. Flash floods · Festive season accidents · Emergency Services · N1 accidents.
16 people declared dead following N1 South horrific collisionTimes LIVE
Hammanskraal crash death toll rises to 16Citizen
Death toll from horror Pretoria crash rises to 16News24

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.