1 person remains in critical condition after N1 collision near Hammanskraal – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
1 person remains in critical condition after N1 collision near Hammanskraal
Eyewitness News
The patient is one of only two people who survived the crash, among the dead were six children. A Netcare 911 helicopter at the scene of an accident. Picture: Instagram.com. Flash floods · Festive season accidents · Emergency Services · N1 accidents.
16 people declared dead following N1 South horrific collision
Hammanskraal crash death toll rises to 16
Death toll from horror Pretoria crash rises to 16
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG