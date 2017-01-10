10 Boko Haram Fighters Killed As Nigerian Troops Repel Insurgents’ Attack

At least 10 fighters of notorious terror group Boko Haram were killed on Friday after troops of the Nigerian Army repelled an attack on their location in the northern part of Borno State.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Army, Sani Usman, a Brigadier General, who made this known, said the insurgents attempted an attack on troops location in Kangarwa village of Kukawa local government.

The Army spokesperson also said troops foiled the attack with the support of the Nigerian Air Force which promptly deployed Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance planes.

Mr. Usman further stated that the troops dealt the attackers “a decisive blow”.

The attack lasted hours, from the evening of Friday to late night, as troops battled to repell the Boko Haram fighters until the airforce jet came to bolster the offensive by ground troops, Mr. Usman said.

“The resilient troops repelled the incursion and in the process killed 10 insurgents and wounded several others,” he said. “They recovered, 1 Pulemyot Kalashnkova Machine (PKM) Gun, with 67 rounds of ammunition, 1 AK-47 Riffle with 18 rounds of ammunition, 2 AK-Rifle top covers and 3 Dane Guns with 1 cartridge. “Others include, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube with 3 bombs, 1 Rocket Propelled Grenade charger and smoke grenade, 1 Hand Held (HH) Motorola Radio an antenna, 1 copy of Holy Quran and Boko Haram terrorists flag. “Unfortunately, three soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the encounter, while 27 soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries. The bodies of the gallant soldiers and those injured have since been evacuated for treatment.”

