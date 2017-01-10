10 crocodiles escape from zoo after floods hit southern Thailand

No fewer than 10 crocodiles escaped from a zoo in the southern Thai province of Nakhon Si Thammarat since floods hit the area recently, local media reported on Saturday.

The report noted tha the Deputy Mayor of the province, Manas Pongyeelar said that all the reptiles, deer and rare bird species had escaped from Thai Lad Zoo that housed over 10 crocodiles, some measuring up to five meters long.

Authorities said crocodiles were swimming through rising flood waters and warned the locals to take special caution.

They added that municipal workers had tried to locate the animals in order to keep them away from populated areas, but the rising water level made the task complicated.

Torrential rain and flooding continued to ravage 10 provinces in the south, affecting no fewer than 700,000 people and disrupting transport, including flights.

The Interior Ministry said that so far, 12 people had died in the floods.

