Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

10 Famous Muslim-Americans You Didn’t Know Were Muslim

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Islamaphobes can forget how much Muslim-Americans have contributed to our country. And while we don’t condone intolerance of any religion, it is nice to remind ourselves of the famous and great Muslim-Americans who have changed the United States for the better. Watch the video below:

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 10 Famous Muslim-Americans You Didn’t Know Were Muslim appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.