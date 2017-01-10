10 Nigerian artistes that should retire from music – News24 Nigeria
|
News24 Nigeria
|
10 Nigerian artistes that should retire from music
There is a beginning and there is an end. The truth remains that some musicians have reached the end of their careers, but refused to leave when the ovation was highest. Here are 10 musicians we wish will respectful retire from music for the sake of …
10 Nigerian artistes that should retire from music already
