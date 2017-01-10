10 Persons Feared Dead In Auto-Crash In Edo, Delta

No fewer than ten persons were feared dead in Auto-crash which occurred in around Evbobanosa Community, Edo State and before Umunnede Community in Delta State along Benin-Asaba/Onitsha Expressway on Tuesday.

While two vehicles were burnt beyond recognition before Onicha-Ugbo community along the Expressway, eye witness, Paul Emeh said four persons in a popular car known as “End of discussion” heading towards Benin-City around Evbobanosa community crashed into a pot hole which saw it somersaulting into the long hill to fall on the lane to Asaba/Onitsha leaving the four occupants of the vehicle with registration number AA 123XX feared dead.

Although, officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were seen at the scene of the accident evacuating the damaged car blocking the road, they refused to speak on details of the accident, but managed to say the driver was reckless and was on high speed.

Unconfirmed sources said the corpses of the victims were taken to Benin-City in Road Safety vehicle while the officials were on hand clearing the gridlock on the Expressway.

In Delta, six passengers said to be traveling to Onitsha in a commercial bus were feared dead around Umunede community after the bus driver with registration number AA 236SC allegedly lost one of its tyres to high speed and crashed into the bush, fortunately, only six of the passengers out of the 18 passengers were feared dead while others sustained degrees of injuries.

One of the survived victims, Dennis Akporeh who spoke to our reporter said: “we warned the driver that the speed was too much and in a twinkle of an eye we heard the sound of a tyre burst and the next we could observed was our bus crashing into the bush, we thank God for his mercies”.

But the FRSC boss in the state, Mr. Random Kulven when contacted on phone by our reporter, said he was yet to receive the report, adding: “I will get back to you after my findings”.

Noting that many of the Auto-crashes were results of the drivers’ negligent to the Road Safety rules, Mr. Kulven warned that offenders would be brought to book soon officials of the FRSC commenced work on the Expressway.

Friends and relations of the victims of the Umunede crash were seen crying as investigation revealed that some of the passengers were corps members traveling to the Eastern State(s) for resumption of their primary assignment after the Xmas and New year celebrations.

