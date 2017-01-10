10 smartphones to expect in 2017
Technology companies have kept pushing the boundaries of innovation especially with mobile phone development. First, we had basic mobile phones with large antenna for making and receiving calls. Signals were n to so great but we made use of them anyway. and then there was a new wave with the text message (SMS) and MMS…
The post 10 smartphones to expect in 2017 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG