10 successes, failures of Abia Gov. Ikpeazu: Workers owed for 7 months, others
Mr. Ikpeau has done nothing tangible in the health sector.
The post 10 successes, failures of Abia Gov. Ikpeazu: Workers owed for 7 months, others appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG