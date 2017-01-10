Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

10 Things We Know About Maje Ayida’s Caribbean baby mama, Crystal Cunningham

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Toke Makinwa revealed in her best selling book, ‘On Becoming‘, that her estranged husband Maje Ayida had a baby long before they married and before his other side chick Anita Solomon had their son. Although, Maje and the mystery lady may have been seperated for long, here’s everything you should know about the woman that …

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 10 Things We Know About Maje Ayida’s Caribbean baby mama, Crystal Cunningham appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.