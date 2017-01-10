10 Things We Know About Maje Ayida’s Caribbean baby mama, Crystal Cunningham

Toke Makinwa revealed in her best selling book, ‘On Becoming‘, that her estranged husband Maje Ayida had a baby long before they married and before his other side chick Anita Solomon had their son. Although, Maje and the mystery lady may have been seperated for long, here’s everything you should know about the woman that …

The post 10 Things We Know About Maje Ayida’s Caribbean baby mama, Crystal Cunningham appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

