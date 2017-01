1,000 days after: Buhari recommits to return of Chibok schoolgirls

As Nigeria and the world commemorate the 1,000th day of the abduction of over 200 Chibok schoolgirls, President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to secure their release.

Boko Haram insurgents took over 200 girls from the Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, on April 14, 2014. The government last year secured the release of 21 girls through negotiations with their captors. The military also rescued two others while the others are still being held.

In a statement signed by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said: “We are grateful to God that on this landmark day, we are not completely in the depths of despair, but buoyed with hope that our daughters will yet rejoin their families and loved ones. Three of them have been recovered by our diligent military, while the freedom of 21 others was secured through engagement with their captors. We are hopeful that many more will still return as soon as practicable.”

He reiterated his pledge, that the government would not spare any effort to reunite the girls with their families.

“I salute the fortitude of the distraught parents. As a parent also, I identify with their plight. Days turned to weeks, weeks turned to months, months turned to years, and today, it is 1,000 days. The tears never dry, the ache is in our hearts. But hope remains constant, eternal, and we believe our pains will be assuaged. Our hopes will not be shattered, and our hearts will leap for joy, as more and more of our daughters return. It is a goal we remain steadfastly committed to,” the President said.

On the occasion of the 1,000 days, President Buhari commended all who had been in the vanguard for the recovery of the girls, both nationally and internationally, saying: “Someday soon, we will all rejoice together. Our intelligence and security forces are unrelenting, and whatever it takes, we remain resolute. Chibok community, Nigeria, and, indeed, the world, will yet rise in brotherhood; to welcome our remaining girls back home. We trust God for that eventuality.”

