1000 Days In Captivity: We Will Rescue Remaining Chibok Girls, Buhari Assures

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has recommitted the Federal Government to securing the release of the Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents, from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State. Today is the  1,000th day  since  the abduction on 14 April, 2014. Twenty four of the 219  girls stolen have since been recovered. “We are grateful to God …

