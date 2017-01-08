1000 Days In Captivity: We Will Rescue Remaining Chibok Girls, Buhari Assures

President Muhammadu Buhari has recommitted the Federal Government to securing the release of the Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents, from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State. Today is the 1,000th day since the abduction on 14 April, 2014. Twenty four of the 219 girls stolen have since been recovered. “We are grateful to God …

The post 1000 Days In Captivity: We Will Rescue Remaining Chibok Girls, Buhari Assures appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

