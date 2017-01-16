Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

1,000 PDP members decamp to APC in Abia

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

pdp-vs-apc

No fewer than 1,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abia State. The decampees include former Minority leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Humphrey Azubuike; Major Gen. Ogbonna Okoro (rtd); former Transition Committee Chairman, Bende council, Hon Ben Kalu; former member of the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

1,000 PDP members decamp to APC in Abia

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.