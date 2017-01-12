10,000+ EU ATMs to Cash Out Bitcoin

Wallet provider Holytransaction has a trade website and app that let you choose networks for either buying or selling bitcoin. The company has provided 11,500 ATMs for users to withdraw cash from located in Spain and Poland and over 15,000 locations for purchasing bitcoin. Bitcoin.com caught up with Francesco Simonetti, Holytransaction CEO, and co-founder to discuss more details and his future plans.

Withdraw from 11,500 ATMs

Halcash is a Polish company which develops technology to facilitate real-time money transfers to ATMs. Holytransaction partnered with Halcash last year and launched a service called Holytransaction Trade last October, allowing users to convert bitcoin into fiat currencies and pick them up physically from an ATM. The company spent the last six months testing the trades, Simonetti told Bitcoin.com.

Through this partnership, users can convert bitcoin into Euro and withdraw cash from any bank ATMs that are part of the Halcash’s network in Spain and Poland. There are currently 7,000 Halcash ATMs in Spain and 4,500 in Poland, Simonetti said.

Holytransaction also provides a prepaid virtual Visa card that can be loaded with bitcoin through the Trade app and used to make purchases online, anywhere that accepts a Visa card.

Buy Bitcoin from 15,800 Locations

For buying bitcoin, Simonetti explained that there are 500 ATMs available in Greece to buy bitcoin as well as over 10,000 retail stores available through the Paynet network including 7Eleven and Circle K. In addition, Holytransaction has also partnered with Teleingreso, Spanish payment option that allows users to buy bitcoin through its network of more than 3000 ATMs, 2000 post offices, and 300 retail outlets.

“When you select Teleingreso as an online payment method, the system automatically generates a unique 9-digit transaction code,” states Holytransaction’s press release. “The transaction is pending until you visit any of the locations to make a payment, and then the information is instantly provided to us.”

At the moment the application is available on Google Play as well as online. The company plans to release the iOS version next month. For future expansion plan, “We plan to expand the list of available countries to India, Mexico, and the USA; and within the year also to Colombia,” the CEO revealed.

Images courtesy of Shutterstock and Holytransaction

