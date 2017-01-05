10,000 successful Police applicants begin training

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja —The 10,000 successful applicants into the Nigeria Police Force have started training on December 31, 2016 in various police colleges and training schools across the country.

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, Public Relations Officer, Police Service Commission, PSC, who made this known, yesterday, in Abuja, said: “The decision is part of the fallout of the 18th plenary meeting of the commission in Abuja.

“The 500 recruited Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police will be trained for 12 months at the Police Staff College, Jos, Plateau State, while the 500 Cadet Inspectors will be at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos for their training which will also last for 12 months.

“The 7,500 constables will be holding their trainings in Police Colleges located in their geo-political zones. The training will last for nine months. South-West states of Lagos, Ondo and Osun, with a total of 652 recruited constables will be trained at the Police College, Ikeja while 477 others from Oyo and Ekiti States will be trained at Police Training School, Ibadan, Oyo State. 193 recruited constables from Ogun State will use the Police Training School, Iperu-Remu, Ogun State.

“All the 923 recruited constables from the South-East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo will be trained at the Police College Oji River, in Enugu State.

“735 recruits from four North-East states of Adamawa, Borno, Yobe and Gombe will use the Police College for their training while 481 recruits from the other two North-East states of Bauchi and Taraba will be trained at the Police College, Bauchi.

“The Police College, Kaduna will host 1,137 recruits from three North-West states of Kaduna, Kano and Katsina. 823 recruits from Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Jigawa states will go to Police Training School, Sokoto.

“The Police Training School, Ilorin, will host 218 recruits from Kwara State and FCT Abuja with Police Training School, Minna, Niger State, hosting 444 recruits from Niger and Kogi states.

“222 intakes from Benue will go to Police Training School, Makurdi. Intakes from Plateau State will be trained at the Police School, Jos, while that of Nasarawa will go to Police Training School, Bauchi and that of Makurdi.

“303 recruits from the South-South states of Rivers and Bayelsa will be trained at the Police Training School, Nonwa-Tai while 417 from Edo and Delta states will go to Police Training School, Benin, Edo State.

“473 recruits from Cross River and Akwa Ibom states will be trained at the Police Training College Calabar. The training programme for specialists will soon be released.

PSC raises alarm over plot to dupe unsuccessful applicants

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission, PSC, has discovered that fraudsters have opened accounts to dupe unsuspecting applicants who were unsuccessful at the recently concluded Police recruitment.

The fraudsters, according to reports reaching the commission, are asking these applicants to pay money into the accounts so that they will make the supplementary list.

The PSC said: “For avoidance of doubts, the commission is not presently raising any supplementary list and has not mandated anybody to do same or collect money from anybody.”

Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Mike Okiro, said in Abuja that the Police had been ordered to investigate the existence of this fraudulent account and to arrest anybody directly or indirectly involved in the scam.

