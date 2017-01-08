1,000th Day in Captivity: President Buhari Says FG Remains Committed to Freedom of Abducted Chibok Girls
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the Federal Government remains committed to securing the release of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents on April 14, 2014. Buhari gave the reassurance in a statement to commemorate the 1,000th day of the abduction of the schoolgirls from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno. The statement was issued […]
