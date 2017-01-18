Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

101 journalists killed in 2016 – UNESCO

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments

No fewer than 101 journalists were killed in 2016 while doing their jobs, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), said on Tuesday. Frank La Rue, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information, said the figure represented an equivalence of one journalist being killed every four days. “The profession of a journalist is not…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post 101 journalists killed in 2016 – UNESCO appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.