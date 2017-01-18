101 journalists killed in 2016 – UNESCO

No fewer than 101 journalists were killed in 2016 while doing their jobs, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), said on Tuesday. Frank La Rue, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Communication and Information, said the figure represented an equivalence of one journalist being killed every four days. “The profession of a journalist is not…

The post 101 journalists killed in 2016 – UNESCO appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

