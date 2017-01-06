10,700 Households Benefit From FG’s Cash Transfer In Kwara

About 10, 700 households are currently benefiting from the first phase of the Federal Government’s National Cash Transfer programme in Kwara State.

Under the scheme, 12 Local government areas are participating in the phase while the remaining four local government areas are being considered to benefit in the second phase.

The head of unit, Conditional Cash Transfer, Kwara State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aminah Yahya-Bagudu disclosed this yesterday in Ilorin while speaking with newsmen.

Hajiya Yahya-Bagudu said the programme was part of the components designed by the federal government to tackle poverty in the country.

She disclosed that the beneficiaries had started receiving the payment of N5,000.00 monthly from the federal government.

Hajiya Yahya-Bagudu explained that the selection process was based on data collected for the World Bank supported Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO), where each community identified those considered as poor.

According to her, the process was transparent and devoid of any influence adding that the second phase of the programme would commence as soon the social registered is shared with her unit for the payment of the N5000.00 monthly.

On the current hitches in payment, Hajiya Aminah-Yahya said the selected bank had engaged the services of a consulting firm to decentralise its payment process to all beneficiaries across the state.

