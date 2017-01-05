Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Over 10000 Households benefit from FG N5000 cash programme in Kwara – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Over 10000 Households benefit from FG N5000 cash programme in Kwara
Vanguard
ILORIN-No fewer than ten thousand, seven hundred households are currently benefitting from the first phase of the Federal Government's National Cash Transfer programme in Kwara State. Under the scheme, twelve local government areas are participating …
10700 households to benefit from FG's cash programme in KwaraBusinessDay

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.