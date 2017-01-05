10700 to benefit from FG’s cash programme in Kwara – The News
The News
10700 to benefit from FG's cash programme in Kwara
The News
At least 10,700 households are to benefit from the first phase of the Federal Government's National Cash Transfer programme in the Kwara, an official has said. Hajia Aminah Yahya-Bagudu, the Head, Conditional Cash Transfer Unit, Kwara State Ministry of …
