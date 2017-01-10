10m children to benefit from FG’s schools feeding programme

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—NO fewer than 10 million primary school pupils across the country are to benefit from the newly- introduced school feeding programme initiated by the Federal Government tagged “Buhari food for the children.”

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, said in an interview in Awka that while five million pupils from Primary 1 -3 would be catered for by the Federal Government under the programme, the states were expected to feed another five million from Primary 4 -6 through a counterpart funding programme.

Ngige said the programme had begun in eight states, including Anambra, adding that it was important that Nigerians should know that ‘it is Buhari food for the children’ which, he stated, was part of measures to cushion hardship faced by parents.

According to him, Kaduna and Osun states were already embarking on the programme before it was introduced nationally and urged other states to key into the programme in view of its benefits to the Nigerian children.

He said: “To whom much is given, much is also expected. For the Federal Government to use Anambra as one of the states to begin the school feeding programme shows that President Buhari considers Anambra a very important state. We therefore call on the Anambra State government to fulfill its part of the agreement without delay.”

The post 10m children to benefit from FG’s schools feeding programme appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

