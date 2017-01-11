Pages Navigation Menu

11 die in road accident in western Kenya – Anadolu Agency

Anadolu Agency

11 die in road accident in western Kenya
Anadolu Agency
Eleven people including at least 2 students were killed in a highway accident in western Kenya early Thursday morning. Kisumu County Commissioner Mohamed Maalim told Anadolu Agency that the accident involving an "overloaded" 14-seater minibus …
