11 Facts About Pretty Mike, the Man Who Goes About With Girls on a Leash

Popular Lagos socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’ who is fond of stepping out to events with girls on a leash is the co-owner of Club Uno, formerly Q Club on Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.

Here are 11 Facts About Pretty Mike:

1. Pretty Mike’s real name is Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu.

2. He is 30 years old.

3. He is from a family of 9 – 7 boys and 2 girls.

4. He spent most of his life in Houston, Texas – United States of America.

5. Pretty Mike studied Computer Engineering.

6. Pretty Mike runs Club Uno formerly known as Q Club alongside his elder brother, Frank ‘Don-Nero’ Nwogu.

7. He is currently in a serious relationship and hopes to marry this year.

8. He is also into transportation of textile.

9. Pretty Mike goes almost everywhere with an umbrella.

10. He is a die-hard fan of crazy parties with lots of women.

11. He has been rumoured to be gay after being linked with the controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky.

See more of his photos below:

