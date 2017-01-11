11 Facts About Pretty Mike, the Man Who Goes About With Girls on a Leash
Popular Lagos socialite, Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu popularly known as ‘Pretty Mike’ who is fond of stepping out to events with girls on a leash is the co-owner of Club Uno, formerly Q Club on Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos.
Here are 11 Facts About Pretty Mike:
1. Pretty Mike’s real name is Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu.
2. He is 30 years old.
3. He is from a family of 9 – 7 boys and 2 girls.
4. He spent most of his life in Houston, Texas – United States of America.
5. Pretty Mike studied Computer Engineering.
6. Pretty Mike runs Club Uno formerly known as Q Club alongside his elder brother, Frank ‘Don-Nero’ Nwogu.
7. He is currently in a serious relationship and hopes to marry this year.
8. He is also into transportation of textile.
9. Pretty Mike goes almost everywhere with an umbrella.
10. He is a die-hard fan of crazy parties with lots of women.
11. He has been rumoured to be gay after being linked with the controversial Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky.
See more of his photos below:
