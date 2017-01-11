$11 million Missing from Gambia’s Treasury After Exit of Jammeh
At least $11 million is missing from the Gambian government purse following the departure of long-time leader Yahya Jammeh from the country. According to the BBC, an adviser of new President, Adama Barrow, Ahmad Fatty said the financial experts are still trying to evaluate the exact loss incurred by the tiny West African country but…
The post $11 million Missing from Gambia’s Treasury After Exit of Jammeh appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG