$11 Trillion Bet: DTCC to Clear Derivatives With Blockchain Tech

The DTCC is moving $11tn-worth of derivatives transactions to a blockchain, thanks to a deal with IBM, R3CEV and Axoni.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest