11 year old boy kills friend with father’s gun in Ondo
Sources informed The Nation that the boy’s father, Mr Olarenwaju Afolabi, hung his fully loaded double barrel gun in his sitting room after returning from a hunting expedition and went out of the house for undisclosed reasons.
The unfortunate incidence however, happened when the hunter’s son, Ayo Afolabi and his friend,
Comfort Emmanuel entered the living room and starting playing with the loaded gun.
Ayo was said to have accidentally pulled the trigger shooting his friend who died instantly.
Comfort was said to have been jostling the gun with Ayo when it exploded and killed him.
Residents of the area, who gathered in groups to sympathize with the bereaved family, blamed the unfortunate incident on the hunter for leaving his gum loaded after returning from hunting expedition.
Already, the remains of the deceased has been deposited at the General Hospital in Ondo.
The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident said Olarewaju has been arrested and he would be charged to court soon.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
