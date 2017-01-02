Pages Navigation Menu

Ekiti govt to give 114 youths 600 hectares for farming – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 2, 2017


Ekiti govt to give 114 youths 600 hectares for farming
The Ekiti state government in collaboration with and the Agro Nigerian Ventures Limited will be giving no fewer than 114 youths about 600 hectares for crop farming under the Agriculture Service Provider Programme (ASPP). Under the programme, at least …
