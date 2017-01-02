Ekiti govt to give 114 youths 600 hectares for farming – NAIJ.COM
Ekiti govt to give 114 youths 600 hectares for farming
The Ekiti state government in collaboration with and the Agro Nigerian Ventures Limited will be giving no fewer than 114 youths about 600 hectares for crop farming under the Agriculture Service Provider Programme (ASPP). Under the programme, at least …
114 Youths To Get 600 Hectares For Farming In Ekiti
