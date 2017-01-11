$11Million Dollars Reportedly Missing from Gambia’s Treasury following Yahya Jammeh’s Exit
More than $11 million is reportedly missing from The Gambia’s treasury after their long-time leader, Yahya Jammeh departed the country. According to BBC, an adviser of new President, Adama Barrow, Ahmad Fatty said the financial experts are still trying to evaluate the exact loss incurred by the tiny West African country but it is known that Jammeh had loaded luxury cars […]
