12 die in Oyo-Ogbomoso auto crash as bus plunges into river

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

No fewer than 12 people reportedly died in an accident on Oyo/Ogbomoso Road when a commuter bus skidded off the road and plunged into Odo-Oba River yesterday.

According to eye witnesses, the accident occurred when the bus was trying to avoid a head on collision with an articulated vehicle that lost control and veered off its lane.

Oyo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr Yusuf Salami and the Police Public Relations Officer, Oyo State Command, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed the accident.

The police spokesperson said the bodies of the victims had been taken to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

Ajisebutu said, “The driver of the Mazda bus lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the Odo-Oba River. Nine adults and three kids died on the spot and their bodies have been deposited at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso. There were three survivors. The police, with assistance from local drivers, pulled the bodies and passengers out of the river. The vehicle is still in the river.”

In his own account, Salami said. “From the report I had, the bus was travelling to Ilorin and as it approached the slope leading to the small bridge over the river, an articulated truck took over the path of the road and, in an effort to avoid collision with it, the bus driver veered off the road and plunged into the river.

“It was difficult pulling the passengers out of the river despite volunteer rescuers that arrived at the scene early. 12 people died immediately.”

