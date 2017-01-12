12 Die in Tragic Accident In Oyo-Ogbomoso
No fewer than 12 people reportedly died in an accident on Oyo/Ogbomoso Road when a commuter bus skidded off the road and plunged into Odo-Oba River yesterday. According to eye witnesses, the accident occurred when the bus was trying to avoid a head on collision with an articulated vehicle that lost control and veered off […]
