12 Die in Tragic Accident In Oyo-Ogbomoso

No fewer than 12 people reportedly died in an accident on Oyo/Ogbomoso Road when a commuter bus skidded off the road and plunged into Odo-Oba River yesterday. According to eye witnesses, the accident occurred when the bus was trying to avoid a head on collision with an articulated vehicle that lost control and veered off […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

