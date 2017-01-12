12 Nigerian power plants produced Zero megawatt electricity on Christmas Day

Over N534 billion revenue was lost by the power sector in 2016, according to official figures.

The post 12 Nigerian power plants produced Zero megawatt electricity on Christmas Day appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

