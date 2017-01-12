12 Signs that a Girl Wants You to Ask Her Out

1. See if she makes an effort to be around you.

2. She seems to be staring at you a lot.

3. She often compliments you; having something nice to say about your look, the clothes you have on, etc.

4. She calls and texts you. [She’s most likely thinking about you all the time]

5. She tries to make friends with your friends. [If she’s making real effort to hang out with the guys you are always with, that could be her way of reaching out]

6. She always tries very hard to ignore you. [and fails woefully most times].

7. Her friends are always super psyched whenever the two of you are together. [She talks about you almost all the time]

8. She wants to be in selfies and pictures with you. [It’s a thing with millennials]

9. She agrees to do almost anything you suggest.

10. She doesn’t talk about other guys around you.

11. She’s made it clear that she is single and asks you if you are, too.

12. She blatantly flirts with you. [Since you have decided not to do anything.]