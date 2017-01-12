12-Year-Old Kid Nails Three Half Court Shots In A Row, Crowd Goes Mad [Video]

No one wants to peak too early in life, so here’s hoping 12-year-old Asher Lucas turns into a superstar.

For now, at least, he’s enjoying his 15 minutes of fame after a ridiculous hat-trick of successful half-court shots during a break at a basketball game in North Carolina.

The first one only draws moderate cheers from those watching, but when he repeats the feat twice more everyone goes bonkers.

Well played young man.

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

