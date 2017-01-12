12-Year-Old Kid Nails Three Half Court Shots In A Row, Crowd Goes Mad [Video]
No one wants to peak too early in life, so here’s hoping 12-year-old Asher Lucas turns into a superstar.
For now, at least, he’s enjoying his 15 minutes of fame after a ridiculous hat-trick of successful half-court shots during a break at a basketball game in North Carolina.
The first one only draws moderate cheers from those watching, but when he repeats the feat twice more everyone goes bonkers.
Well played young man.
This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.
