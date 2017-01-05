Pages Navigation Menu

136 Nigerian policemen receive medals in Somalia – Guardian

136 Nigerian policemen receive medals in Somalia
untitled-3 A total of 136 policemen from Nigeria have been awarded medals to mark the end of their duty tour in Somalia. The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) disclosed this in a statement released to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

