136 Nigerian policemen receive medals in Somalia – Guardian
|
Guardian
|
136 Nigerian policemen receive medals in Somalia
Guardian
untitled-3 A total of 136 policemen from Nigeria have been awarded medals to mark the end of their duty tour in Somalia. The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) disclosed this in a statement released to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG