14 Truths About Married Life That Nobody Will EVER Tell You
Here are 14 things nobody tells you about marriage:
#14 Say goodbye to what little money you have.
#13 Sharing is important.
#12 If you’re going to look, don’t get caught.
#11 Husbands are full of jokes.
Sometimes those jokes land you on the couch for the night.
#10 Some men will forever need a mommy.
#9 Thou shalt never tell her she looks fat.
It’s amazing that some men still haven’t figured this out.
#8 Some marriages never change.truths-about-married, Just throw a couple kids in the mix.
#6 Get used to the farts.
Your spouse has nothing to hide now that you’re legally bound.
#5 Women think their husbands are incapable of grocery shopping.
In reality, it’s genius. You’ll never ask your husband to do it again.
#4 The waiting game never ends.
Don’t bother confronting her about it unless you want to delay your departure even more.
#3 You will certainly annoy the crap out of each other.
You will also enjoy every minute of it.
#2 Get used to sharing the bathroom.
The post 14 Truths About Married Life That Nobody Will EVER Tell You appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG