14 Truths About Married Life That Nobody Will EVER Tell You

Here are 14 things nobody tells you about marriage:

#14 Say goodbye to what little money you have.

#13 Sharing is important.

#12 If you’re going to look, don’t get caught.

#11 Husbands are full of jokes.

Sometimes those jokes land you on the couch for the night.

#10 Some men will forever need a mommy.

#9 Thou shalt never tell her she looks fat.

It’s amazing that some men still haven’t figured this out.

#8 Some marriages never change.truths-about-married, Just throw a couple kids in the mix.

#6 Get used to the farts.

Your spouse has nothing to hide now that you’re legally bound.

#5 Women think their husbands are incapable of grocery shopping.

In reality, it’s genius. You’ll never ask your husband to do it again.

#4 The waiting game never ends.

Don’t bother confronting her about it unless you want to delay your departure even more.

#3 You will certainly annoy the crap out of each other.

You will also enjoy every minute of it.

#2 Get used to sharing the bathroom.