14 year old boy flees parents’ house in Jos, rescued in Lagos (photo)
Solomon, a Birom by tribe, was seen wandering at Ojota Bus Stop, when the operatives decided to call him for questioning.
He said that his parents live in Mango Junction, Opposite Gada Biyu, Jos.
He could not give reasons why he ran away from home. All entreaties to make him give reasons for
his actions proved abortive.
Solomon said the bus conveying him from Jos got to Lagos late at Sunday evening, adding that he passed the night sleeping under the foot bridge at the Ojodu Berger Bus Stop.
He explained that he was trekking from Ojodu Berger to Ojota when the officer cited him wandering, emphasizing that he knew no relatives in Lagos before embarking on the journey.
Source said checks on his body did not betray any evidence of physical abuse. He also couldn’t give the phone contact of his parents or any of his relatives based in Jos, Plateau.
Solomon has been taken to Olusosun Police Station, behind Phillip, Ojota by the RRS Team.
The source disclosed that he would be taken from there to a station where radio signal would be raised to the closest police station to his house in Jos.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG