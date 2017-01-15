15 cultists arrested in Ondo by police, recover weapons and charms

Police in Ondo State have arrested about 15 suspected secret cult members and recovered dangerous weapons from them.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, said yesterday that the suspected cultists were arrested in Akure during the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Joseph listed the suspects as Olamiju Abioudun (25), Adejuyigbe Josua (22), Tayo Agboola (22), Orebe Boluwaji (33), Oluwadar Akinbobola (17), Oluwaseun Olajide (21), Adesina Olasunkanmi (18) and Alaba Raji (19). Others are Ajibola Olanrewaju (25), John Isaac (18), Haruna Friday (18), Omotoso Shina (26), Ekene Ereozo (25), Mathew Ogu (36) and Uche Odoh (30).

“The suspects were arrested at different locations in Akure. During the routine patrol of our men to ensure that we had peaceful Christians and New Year celebrations, the suspects were arrested in their different hideouts in the town, “Some of them were arrested during the initiations of new members into their cult groups while some were arrested while holding their meetings,” the PPRO added.

Joseph also said that various dangerous weapons such as axes, cutlasses, machetes, cut-to-size locally-made pistols, charms, among others, were recovered from the suspects.