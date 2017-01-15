Pages Navigation Menu

15-yr-old SS2 student gang-raped comatose by cultists in Benue

Vanguard

15-yr-old SS2 student gang-raped comatose by cultists in Benue
Vanguard
MAKURDI—A 15-year-old Senior Secondary 2 student of College of Education Demonstration Secondary School, Katsina-Ala in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State (names withheld) was gang-raped comatose by suspected cultists.
