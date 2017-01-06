150 million migrants in global workforce ILO
There are about 150 million migrant workers around the world, according a UN study, which provides useful labour migration data for policy makers as they seek to make headway on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. “Decision makers will now have real data on which to base their policies,” Director-General of International Labour Organisation (ILO),…
