£15,000: 2 Nigerians, 1 South African shortlisted for 2016 Etisalat Prize for Literature

Posted on Jan 16, 2017

Etisalat Nigeria has announced the names of the three shortlisted authors for the 2016 edition of its pan-African flagship literary prize, the Etisalat Prize for Literature According to this year’s Chair of Judges, Helon Habila “In addition to originality of voice and literary excellence, our purpose was to also select a work that portrays an African sensibility”. The three shortlisted books are: Jacqui L’Ange (South Africa) The Seed Thief (Umuzi Publishers, South Africa); Jowhor Ile (Nigeria) And After Many Days (Kachifo Limited, Nigeria); Julie Iromuanya (Nigeria) Mr & Mrs Doctor (Coffee House Press, USA).

