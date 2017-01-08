Pages Navigation Menu

$153m Fraud: EFCC Discovers Estate Reportedly Belonging to ex-Minister Diezani as Magu Heads to London to Continue Investigation

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has discovered an estate located on Diepreye Alamieyeseigha Street, off Goodluck Jonathan Road in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, reportedly belonging to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke. The Nation reports that the large estate was discovered by operatives of the anti-graft agency in the course of their investigation of public […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

