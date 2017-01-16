Pages Navigation Menu

16 arrested over Kardashian Paris robbery

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News, World | 0 comments

This file photo taken on September 29, 2016 shows (From L) Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attending the Off-white 2017 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris. Rap superstar Kanye West stunned a crowd by revealing his support for US President-elect Donald Trump while suggesting he still plans to challenge him in 2020. After a campaign in which fellow artists and African Americans overwhelmingly backed rival Hillary Clinton, the rapper told an audience the night of November 17, 2016 that he did not vote -- but would have chosen Trump. / AFP PHOTO / ALAIN JOCARD

French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region early Monday over the robbery of US reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris last year, police sources said.

Kardashian was tied up and robbed of jewellery worth around nine million euros ($9.5 million) when a gang of armed and masked men burst into the luxury Paris residence where she was staying during Fashion Week in October.

The 36-year-old, who is married to rap mogul Kanye West, finally broke her silence about the incident this weekend, saying she feared she was going to be killed by the robbers.

“They’re going to shoot me in the back,” Kardashian, 36, tells her sisters in a promotional clip for the new season of her hit reality TV show.

“There’s no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

