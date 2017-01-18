18 Bag First Class At JABU Convocation

Eighteen out of 675 students of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, JABU, in Ikeji-Arakeji in Osun State, have bagged first class degrees in various academic programs .

At a briefing ahead of its 7th convocation, Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Sola Fajana, said the university has made significant contribution to the production of high caliber human capital for the world of work and enterprise.

Fajana, while giving the breakdown of the graduands for the convocation, said 646 would be awarded First Degrees, 20 will be given Master’s degrees, while 9 will obtain Postgraduate Diploma.

According to him, out of the total number of 646 First Degree graduands, no fewer than 18 students came out with First Class from various departments of the institution, while 201 will graduate with Second Class Upper Division, 334 with Second Class Lower Division , while the remaining 93 graduates finished their programmes with the Third Class Honour .

The Vice Chancellor also disclosed that from the maiden convocation in 2010 to date, a total of 4729 first degrees and 53 Postgraduate finalists had so far been produced by the institution.

He also stated that during the one-week long ceremony, honorary awards would be conferred on three eminent Nigerians, in recognition of their immense contribution to education, youth development and quality of life in Nigeria.

Fajana said, the convocation lecture entitled : The Fate of Faith -Based Universities :Whither the Faithfuls?, will be delivered by the former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof. Julius Okojie.

His words: “This 7th Convocation is remarkable in a unique way. Every journey or endeavor has a beginning. I am delighted to inform you that the mustard seed sown years back has grown into household name after decade of providing teaching cum learning and research services to the Nigerian youth.

“As the first entrepreneurial university in Nigeria, JABU has formally begun a partnership with the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, which is designed to train the Niger Delta youth on entrepreneurial hands -on skills acquisition.

“We are adding some master’s and doctoral programmes in various discipline. As it stands, the National University Commission (NUC) already received our application in this regard. “

