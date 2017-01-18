18 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos

Eighteen ships are presently discharging petroleum products and other commodities at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.

NPA explained that the ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, petrol, empty containers, general cargo, bulk fertiliser, bulk gypsum, aviation fuel and buthane.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 22 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Lagos ports between Jan. 13 and Jan. 28.

NPA said that the expected ships would ferry into the country base oil, general cargoes, containers, aviation fuel, bulk gypsum, diesel, empty container, bulk fertiliser, frozen fish and petrol.

NAN reports that 23 ships were expected on Jan. 10; 22 ships on Jan 11 and 22 ships expected on Jan. 12.

The document noted that four ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, frozen fish and petrol. (NAN)

AIC/AJA

The post 18 ships discharging petroleum products, other commodities in Lagos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

