18 Year Old Borno Girl Tops AUN Scholarship Exam

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Eighteen-year-old Maryam Habila Usman, a former student of Air Force Girls Secondary School, Jos, has emerged the overall winner of the nationwide scholarship examination into the American University of Nigeria. Ms. Usman, who outscored all other candidates from all states of the federation, hails from Borno State and applied to study Natural & Environmental Sciences …

