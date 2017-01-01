Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Fuel Scarcity Looms As Nation’s Marketers Fail to Repay Loans – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria: Fuel Scarcity Looms As Nation's Marketers Fail to Repay Loans
AllAfrica.com
The inability of petroleum marketers to pay or service banks loans in the last two years is threatening further importation and could worsen the financial position of banks. The marketers under the aegis of the Independent Petroleum Products Importers
$1b debt: Save us, oil marketers beg Fed GovtThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.