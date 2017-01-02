Pages Navigation Menu

2 bodies swept away in Kwaggafontein floods found – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

2 bodies swept away in Kwaggafontein floods found
Eyewitness News
One body is of a woman and another is of a fire rescue official who was swept away while trying to save the woman. Taxi stranded during flood in Kwaggafontein. Passenger and rescue member drowned. Picture: Twitter @SAPoliceService.
Woman, rescue worker drown in Mpumalanga floodsCitizen
UPDATE: Two bodies recovered in Mpumalanga flash floodseNCA
Two people killed in Mpumalanga floodsJacaranda FM

