2 Injured As Gun Goes Off Accidentally In Aso Rock

Jan 5, 2017

A security operative and a female worker attached to the Presidential Villa were severely wounded as a gun went off accidentally in Aso Rock, Abuja on Wednesday. The incident, it was gathered, occurred at about 2:30 pm as the security personnel was trying to unload his weapon before submitting it at a checkpoint at the Administrative …

