2 men get N60,000 bail for alleged theft of N30,000 phone

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that for allegedly stealing a woman’s phone valued at N30, 000 from her car, two men — Segun Mathew and Sule Yussuf — were on Friday in Ibadan brought before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court. They were, however, admitted to a bail of N60, 000. The duo of Matthew, 27, and Yussuf, 28, is facing a two-count offence of conspiracy and stealing.

