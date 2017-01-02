2 months after abduction,body of kidnapped female lecturer found inside bush

A dead body of a female lecturer in the Department of Biological Sciences at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, Christie Agbulu who was kidnapped in Lokoja, Kogi State on November 25, 2016, has been found inside a bush.

According to family sources, the decomposing corpse of the delectable lady was discovered by security operatives inside a bush in Lokoja.



The late lecturer was abducted after she left Makurdi on November 25, 2016, to visit a friend in Lokoja. Her abductors later contacted her family and made demands for ransom which was paid but they still did not release her and efforts to locate her whereabouts had proved abortive until her body was found on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

Agbulu’s abduction had raised serious concerns with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), of the school she worked with, demanding her immediate release by her abductors.

It was gathered then that her kidnappers had, on the day she was abducted, used her mobile phone to demand a ransom of N150, 000 to free her and that the sum of N100,000 was paid to her bank account and the kidnappers quickly used her ATM card to withdraw the money.

After that, bandits kept making demands from her family members and even with the monies being paid, the kidnappers still refused to release her.

