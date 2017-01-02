Pages Navigation Menu

2 soldiers bag life sentences over failed Turkish coup attempt

Jan 5, 2017 in World

A court in the eastern Turkish city of Erzurum, has sentenced two high-ranking soldiers to life in prison on Thursday, a media report said, It was the first sentences to be handed down after 2016’s failed coup in Turkey. The soldiers were found guilty of attempting to remove the regime envisioned by the constitution through…

